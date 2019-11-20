Image Source : PTI 18.5 kg fish fetches Rs 12,000 in Bengal

A jumbo Bhetki fish weighing 18.5 kg was caught from the Ganges in Howrah district's Uluberia on Tuesday, fetching a whopping price of Rs 12,000. Local resident Tarun Bera had gone to the river for angling along with his friends in the morning. After some time, he could feel a pull in the fish hook. As he pulled the hook, he found a huge Bhetki fish stuck on the wheel. The fish was later weighed at 18.5 kg.

Bera and his friends took the fish to the market in Phuleshwar where it was auctioned off. A local fish seller bought the giant-sized Bhetki for a whooping sum of Rs 12,000.

"I hope to sell it for Rs 13,000-Rs 14,000," he said.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked, chased away by Sri Lankan Navy

ALSO READ | Cyclone Bulbul : Bodies of four fishermen missing in trawler capsize found