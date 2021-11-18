Vir Das won't be allowed to perform in Madhya Pradesh, says minister Narottam Mishra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Comedian Vir Das's controversial 'Two Indias' video has landed him into new trouble, as Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that he will not be allowed to perform in the state. Das is facing police complaints about his monologue 'I come from two Indias'.

"We won't allow such jesters to perform. If he tenders an apology, we are going to think over it," Mishra, who is also the MP government's spokesman, told reporters when asked about the comedian's monologue.

On Monday, he had uploaded a six-minute video on YouTube titled 'I come from two Indias', which was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. He had touched on various topics in the clip, including the farm protests, the battle against COVID-19, the duality in response to women, particularly rape, and the crackdown on comedians.

Opposition, artists question BJP leader's silence during Kangana's remarks

Opposition parties and artists are slamming the BJP leader asking him why he was silent over actor Kangana Ranaut's recent controversial remarks. Reacting to his remarks, the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders, and some artists asked why Mishra was not giving any statement on Ranaut over her recent remarks in which she said that India attained "real freedom" in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power and described the country’s Independence in 1947 as "bheek" or alms.

Das, who has issued a statement saying his comments weren't intended to insult the country, has found backing from TMC member Mahua Moitra as well as Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor.

Slamming Narottam Mishra over his statement against Das, Madhya Pradesh Congress general secretary and media in-charge K K Mishra said that while the minister issues directives at the drop of a hat, he was mum over Ranaut's "bheek" remark.

"She (Ranaut) has made an anti-national statement, but why is Mishra or the BJP government in MP not breaking silence over it? Why is Mishra not giving a statement against traitor Ranaut?" he asked.

He should announce the filing of a sedition case against Ranaut rather than pointing a finger at Das, the Congress leader said.

"Will he announce a ban on Ranaut's entry into Madhya Pradesh?" he asked. CPI(M) state secretary Jaswinder Singh said the minister was making such statements to promote a particular ideology.

Singh said Mishra should express his views on Kangana's statement. Senior journalist and theatre artist from Madhya Pradesh Rakesh Dixit described the minister's "threat" to Das as unfortunate and added that the BJP leader's outrage was "selective" as he has "not spoken a word" on Ranaut's statement.

Some other artists expressed similar views.

Narottam Mishra criticizes opposition's support to the monologue

Mishra said there are some jesters who try to "defame" India, and they have some supporters like Kapil Sibal and other Congresspeople. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defames India on foreign land. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also does it," the minister alleged.

"I call such people 'vidushak' (jester). He (Das) would not be allowed to perform in the state. If he apologizes, we are going to think over it," he said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Neha Bagga, however, said Ranaut was neither a member of her party nor the party had supported the actor over her statement. "But it is very unfortunate that Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal are backing Das who has sullied the country's image in the US," she said.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had criticized Das for "vilifying the nation" and actor Kangana Ranaut demanded strict action against the comedian.

(With PTI Inputs)

