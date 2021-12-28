Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Govt gives emergency use authorization approval to COVID19 vaccines Covovax, Corbevax and Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed Deputy NSA

Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed Deputy NSA

The appointment of Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, came after he served as the Indian ambassador to China for nearly three years. Misri has been appointed as the deputy NSA, officials said.

PTI Edited by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2021 10:54 IST
Former envoy to China, Vikram Misri appointed Deputy NSA.
Image Source : @VIKRAMMISRI

Former envoy to China, Vikram Misri appointed Deputy NSA.

Highlights

  • Vikram Misri is a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer
  • He served in various capacities at MEA headquarters, as well as in PMO
  • Misri has also served in various Indian Missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Misri has been appointed as deputy national security adviser in the national security council secretariat.

The appointment of Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, came after he served as the Indian ambassador to China for nearly three years. Misri has been appointed as the deputy NSA, officials said.

He served in various capacities at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as well as in the Prime Minister's Office.

Misri has also served in various Indian Missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

The government has already appointed Pradeep Kumar Rawat as India's new envoy to China.

Misri will report to national security adviser Ajit Doval.

At present, Rajinder Khanna, Pankaj Saran and Dattatray Padsalgikar are serving as deputy NSAs.

ALSO READLudhiana court blast: Key conspirator, planning to bring in more explosives from Pak, arrested in Germany

ALSO READBiden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News