Panvel-CST local train catches fire at Vashi Station in Navi Mumbai | Video

According to the Central Railway, flames were seen rising out of the pantograph. No injuries were reported in the incident.

New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2019 11:39 IST
Panvel-CST local catches fire at Vashi Station

Heavy smoke was seen rising in the pantograph (apparatus on the roof of an electric train, tram or electric bus to collect power through contact with an overhead line) after overhead equipment tripped upon the Harbour line at Mumbai's Vashi station on Wednesday. Some media reports said someone threw a bag on the train at Vashi station, leading to the fire and bursts.

According to the Central Railway, flames were seen rising out of the pantograph. The flames, however, were soon extinguished by the railway staff at the station. 

Train services on the line were briefly affected due to the incident. 

Any injuries in the incident were not reported.

