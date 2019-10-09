Panvel-CST local train catches fire at Vashi Station in Navi Mumbai | Video

Panvel-CST local catches fire at Vashi Station

Heavy smoke was seen rising in the pantograph (apparatus on the roof of an electric train, tram or electric bus to collect power through contact with an overhead line) after overhead equipment tripped upon the Harbour line at Mumbai's Vashi station on Wednesday. Some media reports said someone threw a bag on the train at Vashi station, leading to the fire and bursts.

Navi Mumbai: Heavy smoke was detected in pantograph (apparatus on the roof of an electric train) after Overhead Equipment tripped on Harbour line at #Vashi station in a down local, reports ANI. pic.twitter.com/NUBXk9OnKC — India TV (@indiatvnews) October 9, 2019

Fire on Panvel bound train at Vashi. Started with a loud blast.. Short circuit. pic.twitter.com/FGcYwfDrFD — Sheldon D'Costa (@sheldoncos) October 9, 2019

According to the Central Railway, flames were seen rising out of the pantograph. The flames, however, were soon extinguished by the railway staff at the station.

Train services on the line were briefly affected due to the incident.

Any injuries in the incident were not reported.

