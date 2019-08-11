Mumbai local train derailed: Trans-Harbour passengers can travel on Harbour line with same ticket, say Railways | Updates

Image Source : FILE Representative image

Local train operations on trans-harbour line of Mumbai suburban local network were stalled as two carriages of a train derailed near Thane. The incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday (August 11) between Thane and Airoli on trans harbour railway line.

No injuries have been reported.

The Central Railway has swung into action after the derailment and repair crews have started working to mend the damage and rerail the coaches.

Two coaches of TV-85 (Thane-Vashi) local derailed at km 35/16-18 between Thane and Airoli. No injury to any passengers reported. Up and Dn transharbour line traffic suspended. Restoration work of rerailing the coaches on. Inconvenience caused is regretted. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 11, 2019

Lakhs of people take local trains to return home in the evening everyday. The number falls somewhat on a Sunday like this but 7 pm is a time when almost all railway lines see huge traffic. An incident like today may well have had catastrophic consequences had it occurred on a weekday.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)