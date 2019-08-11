Sunday, August 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai local train derailed: Trans-Harbour passengers can travel on Harbour line with same ticket, say Railways | Updates

Mumbai local train derailed: Trans-Harbour passengers can travel on Harbour line with same ticket, say Railways | Updates

Local train operations on trans-harbour line of Mumbai suburban local network were stalled as two carriages of a train derailed near Thane. The incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday (August 11) between Thane and Airoli on trans harbour railway line.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2019 21:51 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Representative image

Local train operations on trans-harbour line of Mumbai suburban local network were stalled as two carriages of a train derailed near Thane. The incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday (August 11) between Thane and Airoli on trans harbour railway line.

No injuries have been reported. 

The Central Railway has swung into action after the derailment and repair crews have started working to mend the damage and rerail the coaches.

Lakhs of people take local trains to return home in the evening everyday. The number falls somewhat on a Sunday like this but 7 pm is a time when almost all railway lines see huge traffic. An incident like today may well have had catastrophic consequences had it occurred on a weekday.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTwo girls found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand Next StoryGenerator coach of Puri-bound Dhauli Express catches fire, no casualty  