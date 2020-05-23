Image Source : ANI Vaishno Devi Shrine provides sehri, iftari to quarantined Muslims during Ramzan

Presenting a perfect exemplar of communal harmony, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has been providing sehri and iftari to Muslims quarantined at Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra during the holy month of Ramzan. The shrine authorities had converted the space into a quarantine centre back in March amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We were informed that Muslims at the quarantine centre are observing fast and need food early in the morning and in the evening. So we changed our schedule accordingly. We will try to provide special recipes to them on Eid," Ramesh Kumar, CEO of the shrine told news agency ANI.

Apart from the Aashirwad Bhawan, the shrine board has been providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to the people quarantined in other government facilities in Katra, Kumar said.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is one of the most revered Hindu shrines. It has spent around Rs 80 lakh on providing food to the needy since March 21 in different quarantine centres in Katra.

