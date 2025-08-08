Uttarkashi cloudburst: Over 400 rescued as Army, NDRF continue relief ops; 9 soldiers still missing Massive rescue operations continue in Uttarkashi’s Dharali and Harsil after a cloudburst, with over 400 people rescued, but nine army personnel remain missing amid challenging weather and damaged infrastructure.

Dehradun:

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing in the disaster-hit regions of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi, where a cloudburst triggered massive flooding and landslides, stranding hundreds. Personnel from the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies have been deployed to rescue trapped civilians and restore essential services in the wake of the natural disaster.

Massive rescue efforts underway

Helicopters have been deployed to airlift stranded people to safety. Several survivors have been transported to Matli helipad, from where authorities are ensuring their safe passage to their final destinations. Rescue teams continue to brave challenging weather and terrain to reach isolated pockets.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the rescue and relief operations. He has directed officials to restore road connectivity, communication lines, electricity, and food supply as quickly as possible. "The government is committed to rescuing every affected person and restoring normalcy at the earliest," he said.

Indian air force delivers critical relief material

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has taken a leading role in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission. IAF’s Chinook and Mi-17V5 helicopters, along with C-295 and AN-32 transport aircraft, have airlifted 130 personnel from NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army to the affected areas. Around 20 tonnes of relief material have been delivered via air routes due to disrupted road access.

9 army personnel missing

Despite extensive search operations, nine army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), are still missing. The Army confirmed that over 50 people are unaccounted for. NDRF has deployed 69 rescue workers, two sniffer dogs, and a team of veterinary doctors in the ongoing mission to locate survivors.

Weather hampers rescue efforts

Heavy rainfall over the past several days has significantly slowed down rescue operations. Landslides have destroyed key roads connecting Uttarkashi to other regions, isolating affected areas like Dharali and Harsil. Blocked and damaged roads remain a major hurdle for ground rescue teams.

(Image Source : PTI)Rescue operation

Airlifting equipment and advanced search tools

To speed up the rescue process, authorities are now transporting advanced equipment via air routes to Dharali. These tools will assist in detecting and rescuing individuals trapped under debris. The Indian Army has coordinated with multiple agencies to accelerate the search-and-rescue operation in this remote and severely impacted region.

As of now, over 400 people have been rescued, but the situation remains critical. Rescue teams are racing against time and weather to prevent further casualties and provide aid to those still stranded in remote areas.