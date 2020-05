Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh: Man dies in Surat-Hazipur Shramik Special train (Representational image)

A 50-year-old man died in Shramik Special train from Baliya district's Surat to Hazipur on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the dead body was recovered from UP's Baliya Railway Station last night. The deceased has been identified as Abhinav Kumar.

The cause of death is still unknown. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway.

More details awaited.

