Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 cases at 227; check district-wise list

Uttar Pradesh coronavirus confirmed cases are now at 227 after 16 more people tested positive in eastern UP on Saturday. Noida is among the worst-hit district and emerged as a hotspot in the state with 58 COVID-19 cases after a total of 13 more were confirmed to be affected with coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar on April 4. Meanwhile, India COVID-19 cases mark are now at 3374 including 77 deaths while 267 people have recovered.

King George's Medical University, Lucknow, has informed that 16 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh out of all those who were tested on Saturday. Out of these 16, a 50-year-old has been admitted in Banda, while 7 people have been admitted at Lucknow's Balrampur hospital. Three are admitted at Lakhimpur hospital while two are in Rae-Bareli and the remaining 3 are being treated at SNMC in Agra. Meanwhile, Noida also witnessed a total of 13 new cases on Saturday.

India confirmed cases tally crosses 3000-mark

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,072 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 2,784 are active cases while 212 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 75 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday evening.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the number of positive cases rising to 490, followed by Delhi at 445 and Tamil Nadu at 411. At least 295 people have been infected in Kerala, while Uttar Pradesh reported 174 cases, followed by Rajasthan at 200 cases, Telengana at 159 cases and Andhra Pradesh at 161 cases.

Gujarat has reported 105 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (104), Jammu and Kashmir (75), Punjab (57), West Bengal (69), Haryana (49), Bihar (30), Assam (24), Chandigarh (18) and Ladakh (14).

Positive cases have also been reported from Andaman and Nicobar Island (10), Uttarakhand (16), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Goa (7), Chhattisgarh (9), Himachal Pradesh (6), Jharkhand and Manipur (2 each), Odisha (5) and Puducherry (5), as per the Health Ministry data.

Most number of casualties has been reported from Maharashtra (24). Other states and UTs that have reported casualties are Andhra Pradesh (1), Bihar (1), Delhi (6), Gujarat (10), Himachal Pradesh (1), J&k (2), Karnataka (3), Kerala (2), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (5), Tamil Nadu (1), Telangana (7), Uttar Pradesh (2) and West Bengal (3).

