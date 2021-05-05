Image Source : PTI UP lockdown extended: Here's who will get e-pass exemption for travel within state

As the Uttar Pradesh government extended weekend lockdown further by two more days till Thursday 7 am, the state administration on Wednesday issued a list of those who will get exemption from e-pass. According to an official notification, industrial activities, medical and essential services, and its vehicles, e-commerce operators, people with a medical emergency, people related to post office print, electronic and internet services will not need an e-pass to travel during the lockdown in the state.

Those who want to travel during the curfew to avail services apart from the services listed can apply for an e-pass by visiting the official portal of Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department.

One would need documents like Aadhaar or PAN card and GST-related papers (in case of commercial units) to apply for an e-pass online.

Amid the spike in the COVID-19 cases across the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced the extension of the partial lockdown till May 6.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal, the partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till 7 am on May 6. The restrictions were slated to be lifted on Tuesday (May 4) morning.

This is the second extension of lockdown-like curfew in the country's most populous state.

Uttar Pradesh Tuesday breached the 350-mark for daily Covid-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease, but one-day recoveries outstripped new cases by over 12,500, according to official figures. The state reported 25,858 new cases and 38,683 recoveries, the data showed.

The latest additions take the state's overall coronavirus numbers to 13,798 fatalities, 13,68,183 infections and 2,72,568 active cases, the data showed.

The total number of patients discharged from hospitals in the state stands at 10,81,817.

Of the 352 fresh deaths, Kanpur accounted for a whopping 66 fatalities, followed by Ghaziabad (24), Lucknow (22), Varanasi (19), Jhansi (15) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (11), the state government said in a statement issued.

Of the 25,858 fresh cases, the capital city of Lucknow recorded 2,407 cases, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,761), Jhansi (1,232), Varanasi (1,174), Ghaziabad (1,057), and Moradabad (1,007).

