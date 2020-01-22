Image Source : FILE 7-year-old killed in UP school as almirah falls on her

A wooden almirah fell on a class 2 student in the government primary school in Salauddinpur village in Ambedkar Nagar district on Tuesday afternoon. The child died on the spot after which angry villagers held the teachers hostage. The principal of the school and three teachers have been suspended after the incident.

According to reports, seven-year-old Payal was a student of class 2.

After the school was over, a teacher sent Payal to fetch glasses kept in the almirah. Payal tried to open the almirah and as she pushed it, the almirah fell on her, killing her on the spot.

The teachers removed Payal's body and wiped off the blood on the floor.

The district magistrate and other officials reached the school and pacified the parents and villagers.