UP: Six injured in clash over loud music near mosque in Sultanpur

UP: At least six people were injured after clashes erupted between the members of two communities in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Monday.

According to the details, the clashes were reported over playing of loud music during a Durga Puja immersion procession in the Baldirai area.

Officials said a policeman was also injured in the clash.

The incident took place in the evening when the immersion procession was passing at the time of 'azaan' from near a mosque in the Ibrahimpur area while playing DJ music, Circle Officer of Baldirai Rajaram Chaudhary said.

Tempers ran high and both sides indulged in stone pelting as the processionists were asked to lower the sound, he said.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a police team led by Chaudhary reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

At least six people, including a police constable, suffered injuries in the incident and they were taken to a Community Health Centre, the police officer said.

A police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control, he said.

District Magistrate Ravish Gupta and Superintendent of Police Somen Verma also reached the spot after the incident, Chaudhary said.

(With inputs from PTI)

