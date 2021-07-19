Inter-state bus passengers being screened for COVID-19: UP official

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bus passengers travelling from Uttarakhand and Delhi are being screened for COVID in UP

People traveling to Uttar Pradesh by bus from neighboring Delhi and Uttarakhand are being screened for COVID-19 at bus stations, a senior official of the UP State Roadways Transport Corporation said on Monday. Thermal screening of all passengers is being done and those with high temperatures are undergoing rapid antigen tests, the official said.

"As of now, buses are not coming from Rajasthan and Bihar. Buses are coming from Uttarakhand and Delhi, mostly to western UP and Lucknow. At every bus station, a medical team has been deployed for testing of the passengers," P K Bose, UPSRTC's regional manager in Lucknow, said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a negative RT-PCR report is mandatory for people coming to UP from states where the positivity rate is more than three percent.

The report should not be older than four days, it said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

"People coming from such states to UP should begin their journey after getting the Covid test done. Those who have taken both the vaccine doses can be exempted," the statement said.

Instructions have been issued that intense contact tracing and testing be initiated on people coming to the state, the statement said, adding that upon arrival to the state, antigen test and thermal scanning of people should also be done.

