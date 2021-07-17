Uttar Pradesh govt cancels this year Kanwar Yatra amid Covid situation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh govt cancels this year Kanwar Yatra

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday has finally decided to cancel this year Kanwar Yatra amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The Supreme Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by July 19 on whether it would reconsider its decision to hold a 'symbolic' Kanwar Yatra in the state, saying the right to life is paramount. A bench of Justices RF Nariman and B R Gavai said that it is of the prima face view that all kinds of sentiments are subservient to Article 21 of the Constitution.

The top court's direction came after the Uttar Pradesh government told the bench that it has decided after relevant discussions to hold a 'symbolic" Kanwar Yatra with appropriate Covid restrictions.

The Centre has said that state governments must not allow the Kanwar Yatra in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. In its affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court, the government said that permission should not be given for the movement of Kanwariyas for bringing 'Ganga Jal' from Haridwar.

The government, however, suggested that considering religious sentiments, states should develop system to make 'Ganga Jal' available via tankers at designated locations.

