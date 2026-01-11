IND vs NZ, Vadodara, weather report: Will rain spoil 1st ODI of the upcoming multi-format series? With India all set to take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the upcoming multi-format white-ball series, let us have a look at the weather report for the first ODI of the series that is slated to be held at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the first of three ODIs between India and New Zealand. The two sides are slated to lock horns at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on January 11. It is worth noting that India and New Zealand will take on each other across three ODI matches and will follow it up with five T20Is as well.

The series will mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the Men in Blue. Fans would be waiting in anticipation to see the two veterans in action once more, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming series. The series would also prove to be good preparation for the ODI World Cup that is slated to be held in 2027.

With the first ODI of the series approaching, many fans would be wondering how the weather would fare in the first clash and if any interruptions in the game can be expected.

BCA Stadium weather report

In brilliant news for the fans, the weather for the first ODI between India and New Zealand is expected to be clear. With rain not expected to play spoilsport, a full game is on the cards. The temperatures will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, and at night it will drop to 13 degrees Celsius.

Squads:

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

Also Read: