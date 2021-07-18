Sunday, July 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Open-minded on forging alliance with other parties for Uttar Pradesh polls: Priyanka Gandhi

Open-minded on forging alliance with other parties for Uttar Pradesh polls: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said her party is "open-minded" on the issue of forging an alliance with other political parties.

PTI PTI
Lucknow Updated on: July 18, 2021 14:13 IST
priyanka gandhi open to form alliance up elections
Image Source : PTI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said her party is "open-minded" on the issue of forging an alliance with other political parties for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Asked whether the Congress will go alone on all the 403 assembly seats in the state or align with some political party, the party general secretary told reporters here, "It is too early to say now."

On whether she is ruling out an alliance or not, she said, "I do not rule out (alliance). We are absolutely not closed-minded. We are having an open mind". "Our aim is to defeat the BJP," she said, adding other political parties should also be open-minded. "I have an open mind, but my priority is my party," she said.

Also Read: 'We are not political tourists', Priyanka hits back at BJP

Also Read: What Priyanka Gandhi said on whether she will be Congress' chief ministerial face for UP Polls 2022

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X