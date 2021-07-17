What Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on whether she will be Congress' chief ministerial face for UP Polls 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her two-day visit to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday refused to commit on contesting polls in future or be the party's Chief Minister's face in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year.

When asked if she will contest elections in future, Priyanka told reporters in Lakhimpur Kheri, "We will see."

However, when was asked if she will be the party’s Chief Minister's face for the UP polls, the Congress leader said, "Should I tell you everything now…"

On what would be her party's strategy, Priyanka said wherever there is problem or pain, they will go and stand with people.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Gandhi in Lakhimpur Kheri: Is this democracy to beat a woman up for filing nomination papers?

"In the past a year and a half, our party has raised the strongest voice. We have hit the roads, our party workers have courted arrests. Rest of the parties have not spoken so much nor they came out (on streets) as compared to us, and we will continue with this," she said.

Priyanka discusses stalled recruitments, vacant posts, unemployment with youth

Interacting with young people in the state, Priyanka Gandhi discussed issues like competitive examinations, stalled recruitments, vacant posts, and unemployment.

Priyanka Gandhi told them that she has been raising issues of students going for competitive exams in the past and will also include the youth agenda in the party's manifesto.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met two women workers of the Samajwadi Party with whom BJP activists had allegedly misbehaved during the recent block panchayat chief elections, and demanded repolling at places where violence took place.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier alleged that BJP workers misbehaved with his party candidate Ritu Singh and her proposer Anita Yadav in Lakhimpur Kheri, pulling their "sarees".

Case registered against Congress leaders

A case was registered for damaging public property against three Congress leaders, including Lallu, Priyanka Gandhi sat on a silent protest in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at GPO Park in Lucknow.

The case has been registered for damaging public property, holding protest without permission and prior information, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said.

Police said Congress workers damaged an iron net structure in the park and violated the Epidemic Diseases Act.

"The FIR has been registered against UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, party leaders Ved Prakash Tripathi and Diljit Singh besides 500-600 unidentified workers. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has not been named in the FIR," Thakur told PTI.

ALSO READ | Congress' new Punjab formula: Navjot Singh Sidhu as state unit chief, 2 deputy CMs

Latest India News