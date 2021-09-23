UP govt recommends CBI probe into Mahant Narendra Giri's death case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, who was found dead at the Baghambari Gaddi Math in mysterious conditions, in Prayagraj. (FILE)

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri. The inquiry was recommended by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around midnight on Wednesday.

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri," the state Home department said in a tweet in Hindi.

The development comes after the state police arrested Anand Giri, Narendra Giri's estranged protege and two others. Anand Giri, it is alleged, had been harassing the religious leader who allegedly died by suicide. Police said a suicide note found near his body mentioned Anand Giri.

The state police had also formed an 18-member Special Investigation Team to probe the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that 'several pieces of evidence' had been collected and that the 'culprits will not be spared'.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday arrested a third person in connection with the death of Giri. Inspector Mahesh Singh, in-charge of the George Town police station, confirmed the arrest of Sandeep Tiwari, but he declined to comment on the time and place of the arrest.

Earlier on Wednesday, the seer's two disciples, Anand Giri and Aadhya Prasad Tiwari, were produced in a local court, which sent them to a 14-day judicial custody.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday.

