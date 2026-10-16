'My co-actor was more comfortable than me': Fezan Khan on intimate scenes in Bombay Stories | Exclusive

Actor Fezan Khan plays Randhir Singh in the erotic thriller Bombay Stories, which also stars Mouni Roy in a key role. In an exclusive chat with India TV, Fezan opened up about filming intimate scenes for the film and explained how the director and crew ensured that the actors felt comfortable and received clear instructions before the scenes were shot.

Fezan Khan opens up about filming intimate scenes in Bombay Stories

When asked how he approached the intimate scenes and what went on behind the scenes during their filming, Khan shared, "Intimacy scenes ke liye meri co-actor mujhse zyada comfortable thi. Uske comfort ko dekhte hue, shooting ke dauraan especially ek female ko rakha gaya tha, taaki meri co-actor comfortable feel kar sake aur aisa koi moment na aaye jahan woh uncomfortable feel kar paye. Usse koi aesi cheez na boli jaye jisse use lage ki hum usse uncomfortable feel kar rahe hain (My co-actor was more comfortable than me during intimate scenes, and her comfort was taken into consideration during filming. A female crew member was specifically appointed to ensure that my co-actor felt comfortable and that there were no awkward moments.)"

He further added, "Jaise hi scenes hote the, usse ek towel diya jata tha, and pucha jata that 'are you feeling comfortable?', taaki comfort bana rahe. Hamare director bhi bahut achche hain. Ismein koi negative cheezein nahi thi. Sab kuch positively samjhaya gaya tha aur instructions diye gaye, aur baaki artists ko bhi instructions diye gaye the ki artist ko scene mein kis tarah present karna hai (As soon as the scenes were over, she (co-star) was given a towel and asked, 'Are you feeling comfortable?' to ensure that she felt at ease. Our director was also very supportive. The process was handled positively, and the artists were given clear instructions on how to present themselves in the scenes.)"

Fezan Khan on learning from Mouni Roy and Anupriya Goenka

When asked about his biggest learning experience while working on the project as a debutant, Fezan Khan shared that he "learnt a lot" from working with actors such as Mouni Roy and Padmaavat actor Anupriya Goenka.

Sharing his experience of working with Mouni Roy, Fezan said, "Mouni Roy ke saath baat karte hue mein bohat zayada nervous tha and jab main pehli baar unse mila, unke scene ki shooting chal rahi thi. She was the one jinhone director se poochha, 'Ye kaun hai, ye film ka part hai kya', toh wahan se connect hue and wahan se director ne humein introduce karwaya. She is very polite and achhi insaan hain (I was very nervous while talking to Mouni Roy. When I first met her, she was shooting for a scene. She was the one who asked the director, 'Who is he? Is he a part of this film?' That's how we connected, and the director introduced us. She is very polite and a good person.)"

Talking about his experience of working with Anupriya Goenka, Fezan said, "Anupriya Goenka se bhi meri bahut achhe tareeke se baat hui. Anu bahut achhi insaan hain aur kamaal ki actress hain. Unse bhi mujhe bahut kuch seekhne ko mila, khaaskar unke behaviour aur kis tarah ek actor ke saath comfortable hona hai during filming of intimate scenes, in sab cheezon se mujhe seekhne ko mila ("I also had a very good conversation with Anupriya Goenka. Anu is a wonderful person and an amazing actress. I learnt a lot from her as well, especially from her behaviour and how to make a co-actor feel comfortable while filming intimate scenes. These are some of the things I learnt from her.)"

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Bombay Stories is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

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