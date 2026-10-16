From Connaught Place to Khan Market, traders hit by shutdown over protests move SC, write to PM Modi

The impact of repeated protests in the national capital is now taking a toll on the city's prominent shopping hubs, with traders in Khan Market and Connaught Place raising concerns over mounting business losses and disruptions to their livelihoods due to repeated closures during the festival season.

The Khan Market Association has approached the Supreme Court against the protests, citing the damage to businesses, while shopkeepers in the beloved CP say customer footfall has declined amid security restrictions, barricades and concerns over access to the market.

The closure of Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 and 17, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march, has added to traders' concerns, with businesses fearing further losses as customers avoid the area.

The New Delhi Traders Association is also scheduled to hold a press conference to highlight the impact of the recent CJP and Congress protests on commercial activity.

Khan Market traders knock Supreme Court's doors

The Khan Market Association has approached the Supreme Court, seeking intervention over the repeated protests and their impact on businesses. Traders say disruptions to normal commercial activity are affecting their earnings and threatening livelihoods.

The concerns come amid growing anxiety among shopkeepers over declining customer visits and the financial strain caused by repeated interruptions to business.

Letter to PM Modi

The association has also written to the Prime Minister against the repeated protests, citing mounting losses and disruptions to business. The association has argued that traders must also be heard by the court, as they are bearing the brunt of the demonstrations and the resulting restrictions.

According to the association, Khan Market is suffering losses of around Rs 50 crore every day as customers stay away amid fears surrounding the protests. With daily shop rents reportedly reaching Rs 3 lakh at some establishments, traders say the sharp decline in footfall is putting immense financial pressure on businesses.

Connaught Place traders report 20-25% sales decline

In Connaught Place, shopkeepers say business has taken a significant hit as customers stay away amid fears of barricades and restricted access.

The commercial district has around 2,000 shops, including approximately 1,300-1,400 establishments across its inner, middle and outer circles. The area also houses offices, cafes and other businesses.

Nearby, Palika Bazaar has around 300 underground shops, while Shankar Market has approximately 200 shops. Traders fear that disruptions in and around Connaught Place could affect businesses across this wider commercial area.

The closure of Central Park has further heightened concerns, with traders anticipating an additional decline in footfall of around 25 per cent as people avoid the area.

‘People are afraid to come here’

Vinod Kumar, who runs a store in Connaught Place, said customers were increasingly reluctant to visit the market because they believed the area had been blocked due to the protests.

He said the perception that shops were inaccessible was keeping people away, bringing business activity to a near standstill for some establishments.

A store manager said business had fallen to just 20-25% of normal levels, raising concerns about the ability of businesses to pay their employees.

He pointed out that without sufficient sales, shop owners would struggle to meet salary commitments and other operating expenses, leaving workers vulnerable to the downturn.

Jewellery and clothing shops feel the brunt

Jewellery retailers say the protests and security restrictions have also discouraged customers from visiting their stores.

A jewellery store operator said that although jewellery purchases are often planned over the long term, customers were now avoiding the area because of concerns about barricades and difficulties entering or leaving Connaught Place.

The trader added that people were unwilling to risk getting caught in confrontations or facing police action simply to visit the market.

Clothing retailers have reported similar difficulties. One store owner said the situation remained poor as the store had also been shut on October 10.

Shopkeepers raise livelihood concerns

For shopkeepers, the losses go beyond reduced daily sales. Declining footfall threatens employees’ salaries, business expenses and the ability of smaller establishments to remain operational.

Traders say the repeated disruptions are creating uncertainty for customers and businesses alike, with concerns that the impact could deepen if commercial activity remains affected.

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