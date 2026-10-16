Andhra Pradesh: Violence erupts between TDP, YSRCP workers in Annamayya; several vehicles torched | VIDEO

Violence erupted in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday following clashes between workers and supporters of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), with several vehicles being torched and massively damaged.

Several videos and photographs have gone viral, as the TDP and YSR Congress Party workers and supporters clashed, while the police struggled to bring the situation under control.

PV Midhun Reddy, YSR Congress Party's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, alleged that his convoy was attacked by TDP workers in Punganur while he was on his way to accompany party candidates to file their nominations for the upcoming local body elections in the state.

He claimed that the TDP workers hurled stones at his convoy, and attacked with sticks and stones. Later, they vandalised the party office in Punganur, Reddy said.

YSR Congress demands action, seeks protection for candidates

The YSR Congress Party shared a video of the incident on its X handle and accused the TDP of attempting to murder its Lok Sabha leader. The party condemned the incident and accused the TDP government of resorting to violence to suppress the YSR Congress Party leaders.

Further, the party demanded action from the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) and direct the police to register criminal cases and arrest those responsible. It also demanded action against officers who failed to prevent the attack, while seeking protection for its candidates.

"TDP leaders and workers blocked the convoy and tried to stop YSRCP candidates from reaching the nomination centre. Vehicles belonging to YSRCP leaders were vandalised. Police personnel present at the scene failed to stop the attackers or protect the candidates," the YSR Congress Party said.

The local body elections in Andhra Pradesh

The polling on 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh will take place on October 28, and the counting of votes will take place on October 30.

For MPTCs and ZPTCs, the notification will be issued on October 19, and the counting of votes will take place on November 5, and the indirect elections will be completed on November 11.

"The Model Code of Conduct, now I have announced the schedule of elections, it has come into effect from today, and we will be writing to the Chief Secretary and also to the concerned authorities for strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct. So that, the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner and nobody gets any kind of advantage," Andhra Pradesh SEC Anil Chandra Punetha told reporters on Wednesday.

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