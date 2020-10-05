Image Source : PTI/FILE UP CM Adityanath helpline to interact directly with farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office will now reach out directly to lakhs of farmers and address the problems being faced by them. The officials will use the helpline number 1076 to contact farmers who have lodged complaints with the helpline.

According to the government spokesman, the helpline will start contacting farmers directly, briefing them about the government's schemes, including the new MSP.

The Chief Minister's office that also monitors the helpline's functioning, said, "So far, the helpline of the CM office has been catering to Covid-19 patients but from now on the helpline will reach the farmers. The helpline has mapped over seven million paddy cultivators by procuring a list containing their phone numbers from the food and civil supplies department, which had purchased paddy from them in the previous season."

The helpline will brief them about the new MSP, set for paddy and the purchase centres which the government has set up for their convenience.

The idea is to clear misconceptions about the new farm laws and take the steam out of the opposition's campaign against the ruling BJP.

Besides, farmers can lodge their complaints if they face any problem at any stage.

It may be recalled that for this financial year, the state government has set the paddy MSP at Rs 1,868 per quintal.

"From paddy we will move on to the rabi crop, informing farmers about centres which the government would set up at block and tehsil levels to make available seeds and fertilizers for them at subsidized rates." the spokesman said.

