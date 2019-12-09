Before rape, accused had signed marriage agreement with Unnao victim

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Unnao case: Accused signed marriage agreement before raping victim

The main accused in the Unnao rape case had signed a marriage agreement with the victim who was set ablaze. The marriage agreement was signed in January last year. According to the marriage agreement, the woman solemnised the marriage with Shivam Trivedi, who allegedly later raped her in December last year.

"We declare that we have solemnised our marriage in a temple on January 15, 2018, according to Hindu traditions with our free will. We are living with each other as wife and husband. We are signing this agreement to avoid any legal hindrance," the agreement read.

Speaking to the media, SN Maurya, who represented the victim in the rape case, said that Shivam was threatening her to withdraw the case and forcing for a compromise.

The woman was set on fire by four men including the rape accused when she was on her way to the court outside her village in Bihar police area in Unnao on Thursday morning.

She sustained more than 90 per cent injuries and was rushed to a government hospital in the district, later to be shifted to a hospital in Lucknow.

She succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi.

