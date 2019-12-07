Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh government announces ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for Unnao rape victim's family

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the Unnao rape victim's family on Saturday. The District Magistrate will give a cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs to the family of Unnao rape victim.

State Minister Kamal Rani Varun said: "District Magistrate will give a cheque worth Rs 25 lakhs to Unnao rape victim's family as financial assistance. Also, as per the family's demand, a house will be allotted to them under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana."

Meanwhile, people held candle march from Raj Ghat to India Gate, demanding justice for the victim who died yesterday. Police use water cannons on protesters who were holding the candle march. The protesters even tried to jump barricades.

Earlier today, a senior doctor at the Safdarjung hospital said that the postmortem of the Unnao rape survivor showed that she died of extensive burn injuries. The 23-year-old woman was set ablaze on Thursday by five people, including two who are accused of raping her. She had suffered 90 per cent burns and was airlifted from Lucknow to the Delhi-based hospital where she died on Friday night.

