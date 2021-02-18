Image Source : PTI Unnao: Post-mortem conducted on 2 girls, another being treated for suspected poisoning | Developments so far

A mysterious case involving the death of two Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has sent shockwaves across the country. So far, there is no identified cause behind their deaths. Meanwhile, a third girl continues to be in critical condition in a hospital in Kanpur. She is being treated for suspected poisoning and is presently on a ventilator, sources in the Regency Hospital have told PTI. Acting tough, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a serious note of the incident and sought a detailed report from the DGP. He has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the teenager admitted to Kanpur hospital on government expenses.

DEVELOPMENTS SO FAR

Villagers spot girls tied in field, rush hospital

Three girls, aged 15, 14 and 16, were found tied in a field in Babuhara village in Asoha, around 36 km south of Lucknow, on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the girls did not return after they left their house to take fodder for the cattle. On spotting the girls, the villagers informed the police and rushed all of them to the hospital.

Two of the girls were brought dead on arrival at the hospital. The other one was rushed to the Unnao hospital and later referred to Kanpur hospital.

No marks on bodies

According to the police, the "bodies had no marks on them either in the hands or legs, suggested that they were not tied".

Questioning of family members

The family members who were the first ones to reach the spot are being questioned. According to Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, the girl's brother had said the girls were tied with a 'dupatta' (stole), while her mother said on Thursday that it was around her neck.

Suspected honor killing?

The matter is being probed from all possible angles, including honour killing, as it continues to remain a mystery even after a day has passed. The SP said all aspects would be included in the probe and it would not be right to say anything on it at the moment.

Politicians jump in

Meanwhile, political leaders jumped in and levelled allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the Yogi-led government was not only suppressing the Dalit society, but also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.

"The UP government is not only crushing Dalit society, but also the honour and human rights of women. But they should remember that I and the entire Congress party will stand as the voice of victims and will endeavour to get them justice," she said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed condolences to the affected family, and described the incident "very serious and sad".

"The BSP demands a high level inquiry into the incident and strict punishment for the culprits," Mayawati tweeted.

Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan has alleged that the Unnao police was trying to hush up the case. He has sought a probe by an independent agency in the matter.

