Bodies of two minor girls found in field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, third critical

Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC) Bodies of two minor girls found in field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

In yet another shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, three girls were found lying unconscious at a field here, news agency ANI reported. According to police, while two girls died at the hospital, one has been referred to district hospital.

The girls were found in the family's field in Asoha area of the district on Wednesday, police said. Police suspected it to be a case of poisoning. No signs of struggle are found at the site and no injury marks found prima facie on the girls.

"As per initial information, the girls had gone to cut grass. The doctor states that there are symptoms of poisoning," Unnao SP Sureshrao A Kulkarni said. A probe is currently underway, the top cop added.

The two deceased girls are aged 13 and 16. The third girl is said to be 17 years old and she is in a serious condition.

According to the brother of the girls, the trio were found with their hands and feet tied up. The elder girls were sisters while the younger one was their cousin.

“They had gone to the farm to collect grass. Today, they got late returning, so we went to look for them. We found them tied up, with clothes like their chunni,” the brother told reporters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, IG (Lucknow Range) Laxmi Singh said cops are confirming if the girls were tied up. The bodies were removed before the police reached the spot.

The incident took place under the limits of the Asoha Police Station.