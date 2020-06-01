As lockdown 4 ends, states take cautious measures for 'Unlock-1'

Image Source : AP An Indian trader wears a face shield and mask as he talks on his mobile phone at a wholesale fruit market in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, May 30, 2020. India started easing lockdown restrictions earlier this month, allowing reopening of shops and manufacturing and resumption of some trains and domestic flights and vehicles' movement. The federal government is expected to issue a new set of guidelines this weekend, possibly extending the lockdown in worst-hit areas. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The country is all set to get into the 'unlock mode' after the Home Ministry on Saturday announced that the nationwide lockdown will be relaxed to a great extent from June 8. Issuing fresh guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 5,408 lives and infected 1,90,609 people in India as per Worldometer figures, the home ministry has given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone.

These states have issued guidelines so far:

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the lockdown has been extended in the state till June 30. The government’s guidelines for unlocking the state envisage a three-phase opening up, will begin from June 3. In the first phase, outdoor physical activities such as walking and running in open spaces are permitted. Government offices will begin functioning at 15 per cent strength. The self-employed, including plumbers and electricians, can resume work, and garages and auto maintenance centres can open. Markets, shops, cabs and taxi aggregators will be allowed from June 5, while private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength from June 8. The Chief minister said schools in remote areas without internet connectivity and unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic should reopen in June. READ MORE

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the lockdown till June 30. Curbs on religious places, inter-state bus transport, and metro and suburban rail services will continue. Public transport will partially resume from June 1 with 60 per cent passenger capacity except in districts such as Chennai that have a high number of Covid cases. From June 8, all non-AC restaurants can offer dine-in facility at 50 per cent strength. Industries and private enterprises outside Chennai city region, such as IT companies, will be allowed to function with 100 per cent strength. Within the city region, IT companies are allowed to have only 20 per cent of staff in office.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Sunday lifted restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods but may restrict travel from specific states. A government order said that religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and malls will be allowed to function from June 8 in the first phase.

West Bengal

In West Bengal almost all outdoor activities will begin from June 8, however there will be exceptions in containment zones or affected areas. Operations in tea gardens and jute mills, and micro, small, medium and large industries, including mining and construction activities, will also be allowed with 100 per cent strength from June 1, according to the order. Inter-district movement of government and private buses will start from June 1. All places of worship can reopen from June 1, but a maximum 10 people will be allowed to congregate at a time.​

Uttar Pradesh

The state government extended lockdown till June 30 and said that people coming from hotspot areas in Delhi will not be allowed to enter Ghaziabad and Noida. Government offices will reopen with 100 per cent staff, who will be called in three shifts. From June 8, all religious places can open. Hotels, restaurants and hospitality services will also reopen along with shopping malls.READ MORE

Telangana

Telangana government said the existing lockdown orders will continue till June 7. Shopping malls, multiplexes and restaurants will also remain closed. There will be no activity in containment zones till June 30. City buses and metro service will also remain closed till June 7.

Bihar

Inter-state travel will not require a pass. All religious places, except those in containment zones, will open. Hotels and restaurants will open from June 8.

Rajasthan

All government offices will work with full strength from June 1 and private offices — while being permitted to operate with full strength — should encourage work from home, said the state government. Under the new guidelines, the government has done away with zone system for classification of districts according to cases. Religious places of worship and shopping malls will continue to remain closed and restaurants will be allowed to offer only home delivery and take-away services. There is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and no prior approval or pass is required. READ MORE

Chhattisgarh

The state government will allow inter-district and inter-state travel only for e-pass holders. The state will also keep all sports complexes, stadiums and public parks shut till June 7.

Madhya Pradesh

State government extended the lockdown till June 30 in containment areas, lifted travel restrictions from Monday and allowed reopening of religious places, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other services from June 8. All essential activities will be permitted in containment zones. Religious, social and political gatherings will remain banned. Inter-state buses will not ply.READ MORE

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Lockdown 5.0 or Unlock 1?​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage