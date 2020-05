Image Source : AP People wearing face masks as prevention against the coronavirus walk past a roadside.

Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) will declare the new unlock 1.0 guidelines after 3 pm today to brief on what will remain open and closed in the state from June 1, 2020 as the country move towards restarting the economy as part of the phased-wise exit from the lockdown. Apart from Rajasthan, various other states are expected to release guidelines on unlock phase 1 after Home Ministry on Saturday issued new advisories for states, UTs on 3-phased unlock plan.

