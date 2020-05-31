Image Source : FILE PHOTO Unlock 1: Maharashtra issues guidelines for state govt employees; masks, daily thermal screening mandatory

Maharashtra on Sunday issued guidelines to be followed in government offices for the staff, which includes mandatory thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing. This comes after Union Home Ministry on Saturday said ''Unlock-1'' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including the opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

Most government offices in the state -- which has the largest number of coronavirus cases -- has been functioning with a vastly reduced workforce. There is no word yet on when more people will be coming to work.

(More to follow...)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage