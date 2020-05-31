Uttar Pradesh Unlock 1 Guidelines: Activities outside containment zones to restart, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP CM Yogi Adityanath on unlock 1 guidelines says activities outside containment zones will restart.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday in a presser said that new guidelines on unlock 1.0 will be released after 2 pm today which will have a detailed list of what will remain open and closed in the first phase of lockdown exit. Uttar Pradesh guidelines will be out a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released guidelines on unlock 1 as part of a phased-wise exit from the lockdown.

Speaking on unlock phase 1 guidelines, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said as per Home Ministry's advisory released yesterday, restrictions except on essential services will continue in the containment zones including the night curfew. He said religious places including temples, mosques shall open from June 8 but restrictions on mass gatherings including weddings, other social events shall continue as per Home Ministry's guidelines.

"Today after 2 pm, we will issue the guidelines for #Unlock1 in the state. Intra-state bus and taxi services will resume. Mass gatherings will remain prohibited. Social distancing and masks are mandatory," Yogi Adityanath said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra also issued guidelines for government offices, staff calling for mandatory thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing. According to new guidelines, all Maharashtra government employees will have to wear a 3 ply mask or surgical mask while working in the office.

This comes after Union Home Ministry on Saturday said ''Unlock-1'' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including the opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

