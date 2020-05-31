Maharashtra Unlock 1 Guidelines: Shops to open on odd-even basis in Pune, Mumbai from June 5

Image Source : FILE BREAKING: Maharashtra extends Lockdown till June 30, movement of individuals to remain strictly prohibited

Maharashtra Government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 30th June in the state. Movement of individuals to remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter to announce easing of restrictions and a phase-wise opening of the lockdown in the state with the most number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India.

Following activities have been allowed in phase 1 of 'Mission begin again' manner outside containment zones in Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur with restrictions.

Maharashtra Unlock 1.0 Guidelines:

In phase 1, individual physical exercises shall be permitted in open public spaces including beaches, playgrounds, gardens and promenades between 5 am and 7 pm.

From 8th June, all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

Intra-district bus services will be allowed while inter-district bus services will not be permitted.

From 5th June, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on odd-even basis from 9 am to 5 pm.

Religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to remain closed across the state.

Private transport will be allowed with the following conditions from 5 June. -TaxilCab/aggregator only essential I + 2 -Rickshaw only essential I + 2

-Four Wheeler only essential 1+ 2

-Two wheeler only essential one Rider

The Maharashtra government has made spitting, smoking and consumption of tobacco products in public punishable offences in the state, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage