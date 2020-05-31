Madhya Pradesh Unlock 1 Guidelines: Places of worship, malls to open from June 8

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Unlock 1 Guidelines: Places of worship, malls to open from 8 June

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that lockdown in contianment zones will be extended till 30 June. He further said that night curfew will remain in state across state from 9 pm to 5 am. Places of worship, malls will be opened from 8 June, he said.

The Centre on Saturday extended the nationwide lockdown, which was slated to end on May 31, till June 30 with a phased plan, first being termed as 'Unlock 1', to unlock India barring the containment zones or the areas sealed because of a large number of Covid-19 cases. Lockdown 5.0 guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

Madhya Pradesh Unlock 1 Guidelines:

Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars, auditoriums, marriage halls and all religious, political, social, religious, sports events to remain prohibited.

No pass required for inter-state travellers.

Inter-state buses will remain prohibited till 7 June and decision on restarting them will be taken then.

City buses can operate in all areas apart from Indore Ujain and Bhopal with 50% capacity.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage