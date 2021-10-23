Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at ex-Mumbai top cop: 'Complainant Absconding'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took an apparent dig at former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, as he said that there is a case in the state where the complainant has gone missing. Thackeray made the statement at the inauguration of two wings of the annexe building at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijuju, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud, and others were present on the occasion.

"Justice D Y Chandrachud pointed out (during his address at the event) that a case is pending in Maharashtra since 1958 as the accused is absconding. But today we have a case where the complainant is missing," Thackeray said.

"He gave a complaint making serious allegations, but is now missing. We do not know where he is. This is something that also needs to be looked into," he added.

Although the chief minister did not name anyone, his remarks were apparently targeted at the senior IPS officer, who had levelled allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. A few days ago, during a hearing of a plea pertaining to Singh, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that his whereabouts were not known.

Days after he was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner, Singh had claimed in a letter to the chief minister earlier this year that Deshmukh used to ask the police officers to collect money from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, resigned as a minister in April this year, although he has denied the allegations against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by Singh.

