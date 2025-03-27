Two more Hurriyat-affiliated groups discarded separatism, says Amit Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah said under PM Modi government, separatism is breathing its last, and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Modi. The Home Minister stated that under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last, and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir.

“Another great news from Kashmir Valley. Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last, and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir,” Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Amit Shah hailed the decision of two Hurriyat-affiliated organisations to break away from separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a "significant victory" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful and united India.

Notably, Amit Shah’s reaction came soon after the significant development came to the fore with the two organisations affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference made the announcement about their decision to sever ties with separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism," Shah expressed his views through his 'X' handle.

"I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat's unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat."

The decision by the two Hurriyat-linked groups is seen as a reflection of the changing political landscape in the Union Territory. Over the past few years, the government has implemented a series of measures aimed at curbing separatist activities, including strict enforcement of anti-terror laws and socio-economic reforms.