Two men suspected of planning blasts in Hyderabad arrested, explosives seized Explosives, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, were seized from his premises during a search, police said on Sunday.

Vizianagaram:

The Telangana Police has foiled a bomb plot in Hyderabad in a joint operation with the Andhra Pradesh police. Police have arrested two persons in this connection and recovered explosive material from their possession.

Siraj Ur Rehman (29) from Vizianagaram was taken into custody based on a tip-off. The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspected terror operatives — Siraj from Vizianagaram and Sameer from Hyderabad — who were allegedly plotting to execute a dummy blast in the city.

Explosives, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, were seized from his premises during a search, police said on Sunday. "In the course of the investigation, Rehman revealed details leading to the detention of another individual, Syed Sameer (28), from Hyderabad," police added.

Both accused are in custody and will be produced before a court, police said, urging public cooperation and vigilance.

