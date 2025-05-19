Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests suspected ISI agent from Moradabad, had crossed border multiple times to share info Investigations revealed that he had travelled to Pakistan multiple times and was engaged in illegal cross-border trade. Shahzad had also provided Indian SIMs to the ISI agents to spy against India.

Moradabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected Pakistani spy from Moradabad for allegedly working for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, said officials. The accused, identified as Shehzad and a resident of Rampur district, was taken into custody from Moradabad on Saturday, for his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling across the India-Pakistan border and espionage activities for the ISI.

How Shahzad used to spy for Pakistan?

According to the ATS, the suspected spy used to smuggle cosmetics, clothes, spices and other goods illegally across the border between India and Pakistan. Under the guise of smuggling, he worked for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, the Uttar Pradesh ATS said on Sunday.

As per a press release issued by the ATS, Shehzad had been under close watch based on credible intelligence inputs indicating his role in smuggling activities across the India-Pakistan border, allegedly under the protection of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. Further investigation revealed that Shehzad had made multiple trips to Pakistan for cross-border trade and was also involved in transmitting sensitive national security information to his handlers.

"Shahzad has good relations with the agents of ISI, with whom he was in constant touch. Shahzad has shared confidential information related to India's security with the agents of ISI. On confirmation of this information, FIR was registered under sections 148 and 152 at ATS, Lucknow. Shahzad was arrested today (May 19) by UP ATS from Moradabad, who is being presented before the court as per rules, and further legal action is being taken," the ATS said in a statement.

Shahzad used to help ISI agents in India

Shehzad is also alleged to have developed close ties with several operatives of ISI and provided them with sensitive and classified information concerning India's national security.

The ATS further said that Shahzad used to provide money to the agents of ISI present in India. "He also used to send people from many parts of Rampur district and Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan to work for ISI under the guise of smuggling. The ISI also arranged the visas of these people. Shahzad had also provided Indian SIMs to the ISI agents to spy against India," the statement stated.

