Lashkar commander Saifullah, involved in several terror attacks in India, killed in Pakistan's Sindh province

Islamabad:

Saifullah, a top commander of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has reportedly been killed by unidentified attackers in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to security sources. Saifullah, also known by multiple aliases, including Vinod Kumar, Mohammad Salim, Khalid, Waniyal, Wajid, and Salim Bhai, was a key figure in the LeT's operations, handling recruitment, fundraising, and cross-border infiltration.

Saifullah was involved in several high-profile terror attacks in India, including:

2001 CRPF Camp Attack (Rampur): Orchestrated the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. 2008 RSS Headquarters Attack (Nagpur): Planned the assault on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur. 2005 IISc Bengaluru Bombing: Linked to the bomb blast at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

Nepal-based operations

Saifullah was known to operate a major LeT module in Nepal, facilitating the movement of terrorists into India through the porous Indo-Nepal border. He was also involved in radicalisation and fundraising for both Lashkar-e-Taiba and its political front, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Saifullah had reportedly married a Nepalese citizen, Nagma Banu, further cementing his operational base in the region.

Killed in Sindh's Badin district

According to sources, Saifullah was killed in the Matli taluka of Badin district in Sindh on Sunday. His death marks a significant blow to LeT's operational capabilities in the region.