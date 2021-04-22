Two held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Kota

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 2 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders.

Two men were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders, which are in high demand for the treatment of coronavirus patients, police said today.

They were arrested from Ramganj Mandi town of Kota district on Wednesday night, SHO at Ramganj Mandi police station Harish Bharti said.

The police also seized 35 oxygen cylinders from their pickup vehicle, he added.

A preliminary inquiry into the matter revealed that cylinders were loaded in the pickup vehicle in Chittorgarh for delivery at Jhalawar medical college, but the accused gave some of the oxygen cylinders to private shops at a higher price, the SHO said.

The accused, Jakir and Nanej Maratha, were booked under sections of the Essential Commodities Act and a probe into the matter was underway.

