Noida's Kailash Hospital left with few hours of oxygen, admission of patients stopped

One of Noida's leading hospitals, Kailash Hospital has sounded an alert regarding oxygen supply. The hospital administration said on Thursday afternoon that only a few hours of oxygen is left and sought the district administration's help.

The hospital was forced to stop admission of new Covid patients due to scarcity of oxygen.

Dr Ritu Bohra, Group Director, Medical Kailash Hospital, said that the District Administration has been apprised of the situation.

"We've 4 hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, crisis in all. We've been told we'll receive supply after next 36 hrs. We've stopped admissions," Dr Bohra said.

"We are ready to pay extra price for oxygen or do whatever it takes because patients should be saved - the life of our patients is top priority for us," she added.

Meanwhile, amid serious oxygen crisis in several states, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday said that no restriction shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the state and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.

The MHA order further said, "no authority shall attach the oxygen-carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular district(s) or areas."

Gautam Buddh Nagar or Noida recorded four more fatalities linked to COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 118 while the district added 536 new coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 32,133, official data showed on Wednesday.\

