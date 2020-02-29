Image Source : PTI Two BJP MPs detained by Kolkata police (Representative photo)

Two BJP MPs were detained by the police on Saturday at Behala on the city's southern outskirts on Saturday when they tried to visit some party functionaries allegedly beaten up by workers of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress. The two Lok Sabha members -- Soumitra Khan of Bishnupur and Bankura's Subhas Sarkar -- have been taken to the Behala police station after the area turned into a virtually battlefield with slogan shouting BJP workers scuffling with the police.

According to the police, the two MPs were not allowed to proceed to the Shilpara area out of apprehension that their presence could lead to a deterioration of the situation there. "We were going to meet our party functionaries in Shilpara who were beaten up by anti-social elements affiliated to the Trinamool," said Khan as he was being led away in a police van.

