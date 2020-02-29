Can’t be in the same party as Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra: Bengal BJP leader quits party

A file photo of actress-turned-politician Subhadra Mukherjee (Facebook)

The ripple-effects of this week’s violence in Delhi were felt in West Bengal as actor-turned-politician Subhadra Mukherjee, who has worked in several movies and telly soaps, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I joined the BJP in 2013 as I was impressed with the party’s way of functioning. But in recent years, I have noticed that things are not going the right way. I felt that a sense of hatred and judging people by their religion is taking over the ideology of BJP. After giving several thoughts, I have decided to quit,” Mukherjee was quoted as saying in a news report.

The former actress has reportedly sent her resignation letter to the state unit president Dilip Ghosh, adding that she would “personally go and submit her resignation” if the need arises.

Blaming the incidents of this week in the National Capital behind her decision to quit, Mukherjee questioned the inaction against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and union minister Anurag Thakur for the “hate speech.”

“Look what happened in Delhi. So many people were killed and so many houses were set on fire. The riot has divided the people. No one is taking any action against party leaders like Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra for hate speech. What is going on? The visuals of the riot have shaken me completely. I thought I should not be in a party which is selective in taking action against its own party leaders,” the actress was further quoted as saying, adding that she wouldn’t want to be in the same party “that has people like Thakur and Mishra.”