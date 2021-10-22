TMC MP Sushmita Dev's car attacked in Tripura, party blames BJP, she calls it 'Bharatiya Gunda Party'

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Members of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), who were with her during her campaign, were injured during the attack.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev's vehicle was attacked in Tripura's Amtuli on Friday. Members of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), who were with her during her campaign, were injured during the attack. Party workers alleged that BJP was responsible for the attack during Dev's 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool' drive.

"During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars, they beat our workers. It's clear that BJP is 'Bharatiya Gunda Party'. CM Biplab Deb is giving them protection, the attackers didn't even bother to cover their faces. CM is a useless fellow," the TMC MP said.

Siddhartha Kar, Officer-in-charge at the Amtali police station said, "At around 1:30 pm we got information that two cars were attacked by unknown miscreants. Our 4 officers moved there immediately & rescued them (TMC workers). They lodged a complaint, we will register it and will probe."

"People of #Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK! Police must immediately stop acting as mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE!," the AITC wrote on Twitter.

The former Congress leader, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress. She sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said but offered no reason for her quitting, and joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien in Kolkata

"In my 30 years in politics, I haven't demanded anything from the Congress high command," Dev said earlier.

