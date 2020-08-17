Samaresh Das, TMC MLA from Egra, dies of coronavirus disease

TMC MLA Samaresh Das on Monday died due to coronavirus infection. Samaresh Das was the MLA from Egra Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore district. Expressing grief, Mamata Banerjee said Samaresh Das's demise has created an irreplaceable void in the political world.

"MLA from East Medinipur Shri Samaresh das' demise is an unbearable loss. Condolences to his family and friends," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted in Bangla.

পূর্ব মেদিনীপুরের এগরা কেন্দ্র থেকে নির্বাচিত বিধায়ক শ্রী সমরেশ দাসের মৃত্যুতে আমি গভীরভাবে শোকাহত। তাঁর প্রয়াণে রাজনৈতিক জগতে এক অপূরণীয় শূন্যতার সৃষ্টি হলো। তাঁর নিকটাত্মীয় ও অনুরাগীদের আন্তরিক সমবেদনা জানাই। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 17, 2020

