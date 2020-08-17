Monday, August 17, 2020
     
Samaresh Das, TMC MLA from Egra, dies of coronavirus disease

New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2020 11:07 IST
TMC MLA Samaresh Das on Monday died due to coronavirus infection. Samaresh Das was the MLA from Egra Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore district. Expressing grief, Mamata Banerjee said Samaresh Das's demise has created an irreplaceable void in the political world.

"MLA from East Medinipur Shri Samaresh das' demise is an unbearable loss. Condolences to his family and friends," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted in Bangla. 

More to follow. 

