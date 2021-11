Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. Tiffin bomb recovered in Punjab's Ferozepore, 3 held.

Punjab Police arrested three people in connection with the recovery of tiffin bomb in Ferozepur on Thursday.

On the eve of Diwali, Police recovered a tiffin bomb which was kept concealed in the agriculture field at village Ali Ke in Ferozepur district.

Punjab Police arrested the accused and his two associates who provided shelter and logistical support.

The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

