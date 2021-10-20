Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Huge cache of weapons recovered near India-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran
  • Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir
  • NIA conducts raids at 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent terrorism conspiracy case
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syria capital, killing 13

Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syria capital, killing 13

Syrian state TV showed footage of charred bus in central Damascus, saying the blasts occurred during rush hour when people were heading to work and school.

AP AP
Damascus Published on: October 20, 2021 11:29 IST
Roadside bombs, military bus, Syria capital, killings in blast, latest international news updates, c
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syria capital, killing 13.

 

 

 

Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, killing 13 people and wounding three others, state TV reported.

Syrian state TV showed footage of the charred bus in central Damascus, saying the blasts occurred while people were heading to work and school. The report said a third bomb was discovered and dismantled in the same area.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred at a main bus transfer point under a bridge, where vehicles converge and head out to different neighborhoods of the capital.

Such attacks in Damascus have been rare in recent years after government forces captured suburbs formerly held by insurgents.

President Bashar Assad’s forces now control much of Syria after military help from his allies Russia and Iran helped tip the balance of power in his favor.

Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half the country’s population, including five million who are refugees abroad.

In August, Syria’s state media said a short circuit triggered an explosion in the gas tank of a bus carrying soldiers, killing one and wounding three.

 

Also Read: Blast near Balochistan University in Quetta leaves 1 dead, several wounded

Also Read: 6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News