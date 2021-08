Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. 3-yr-old boy killed in wall collapse in Muzaffarnagar.

A three-year-old boy died when a wall collapsed on him following heavy rainfall in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Rudkali village under the Bhopa police station limits, they said.

The victim was identified as Vivan, the police added.'

