Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade at security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the incident took place around 2:30 pm. They hurled a grenade at security forces party near SBI main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir.

Earlier today, security forces achieved a major success as a Pakistani terrorist planning an attack along the national highway in Jammu and Kashmir was killed in an encounter in Kulgam district. The overnight encounter began after two terrorists, who had positioned themselves in a building, started firing "indiscriminately" on a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said the slain ultra, identified as Usman from Pakistan, was a dreaded terrorist active for the past six months. "Around 3 pm (Thursday), terrorists fired upon the convoy of BSF on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Malpora Mir Bazar area of Kulgam. The fire was retaliated by an ROP (road opening party) of police and security forces," a police spokesperson told PTI.

The IGP said that there was a general input for the last one week that terrorists were planning an attack on the national highway on Baramulla-Srinagar road or Qazigund-Pantha Chowk. A huge cache of arms and ammunition, which includes an AK-47 rifle, magazines, grenades, RPG-7 rocket launcher, was also recovered from the encounter site.

In another related development, security forces recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Dadsara area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. A police official said that an IED was detected by a joint team of forces at Dadasara area of Tral on late Thursday night which was later destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.

