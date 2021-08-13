Follow us on Image Source : ANI/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGES IED recovered from Dadsara Tral in J&K's Pulwama, defused

A major tragedy has been averted ahead of the Independence Day celebration on August 15, as security forces recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Dadsara area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police official said that an IED was detected by a joint team of forces at Dadasara area of Tral on late Thursday night which was later destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.

The official further added that police have taken of the issue. Investigation is underway.

The development comes after security forces gunned down one terrorist while two security personnel were injured in an overnight encounter triggered by the ultras opening fire on a BSF convoy in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Two civilians were also injured in the exchange of fire.

The encounter broke out after the militants opened fire on a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. There were no injuries in the initial attack.

