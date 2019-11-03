Image Source : PTI Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Kishtwar, arms and explosives seized

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said.

No arrest was made during the operation, the officials said.

The hideout was unearthed in Sheri area of Mughal Maidan by a joint search party of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of local police, they said.

During the search, a Chinese pistol, two magazines with two rounds, one AK magazine with 27 rounds, 8.1 kg explosives, 10 electronic detonators and five switches with the battery used in triggering improvised explosive devices were seized.

