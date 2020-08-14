J&K: 2 cops martyred as terrorists attack police team in Nowgam

Image Source : PTI Terrorists attack police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam

Two Police personnel were martyred after terrorists opened fire on the police team in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The incident was reported from Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar city in the Union Territory.

According to the details, a total of three cops were reported injured in the attack.

#UPDATE Two Police personnel lost their lives and one injured in the firing by terrorists in Nowgam. Area cordoned off. More details awaited. (visuals deferred by unspecified time). #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/8oecUfOKqv pic.twitter.com/l9xEG35vUS — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

The area has been cordoned off.

Additional forces have been deployed and an operation was underway to nab the attackers.

Details to follow...

