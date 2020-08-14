Friday, August 14, 2020
     
J&K: 2 cops martyred as terrorists attack police team in Nowgam

Updated on: August 14, 2020 10:27 IST
Image Source : PTI

Terrorists attack police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam

Two Police personnel were martyred after terrorists opened fire on the police team in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The incident was reported from Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar city in the Union Territory. 

According to the details, a total of three cops were reported injured in the attack.

The area has been cordoned off.

Additional forces have been deployed and an operation was underway to nab the attackers.

Details to follow...

